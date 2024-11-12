Mercyhealth welcomes board-certified cardiovascular doctor

Mercyhealth has hired Hafiz Khalid, MD, a board-certified and fellowship-trained cardiovascular disease doctor, to the staff at Mercyhealth Heart and Vascular Center-Crystal Lake, 875 S. Route 31 in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Mercyhealth)

Mercyhealth has announced that Dr. Hafiz Khalid, a board-certified and fellowship-trained cardiovascular disease physician, has joined the staff at Mercyhealth Heart and Vascular Center – Crystal Lake at 875 S. Route 31.

After earning his medical degree at Baqai Medical College in Pakistan, Khalid completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He then completed a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, and an interventional cardiology fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, with added qualifications in cardiovascular disease.

Khalid’s special interests include congestive heart failure, coronary arrhythmias, coronary artery disease and disease prevention. To make an appointment with Khalid, call 815-356-7494.