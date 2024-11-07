Guilty plea in woman’s fentanyl overdose death in Woodstock, 6-year prison term imposed

A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to delivering a fatal dose of fentanyl to a woman who overdosed in a home in Woodstock and was sentenced to six years in prison.

RJ Thomas Marinas, 35, of Machesney Park, pleaded guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony that carries a sentence of six to 30 years in prison. Marinas is required to serve 75% of his prison time, which will reduce his sentence to 4½ years of actual time. When released, Marinas will serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release, Judge Tiffany Davis said during the sentencing hearing.

Marinas was accused of providing fentanyl to Cassandra E. Tomassi, 30, on June 4, 2022. Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Brodersen said Tomassi went to Marinas’ home, obtained the fentanyl, and then returned to a home in which she was staying in Woodstock. She ingested the fentanyl and was found dead the next day. A pathologist confirmed that the cause of death was fentanyl, Brodersen said.

In sentencing Marinas, Davis noted that the offense was the result of the use, abuse or addiction to drugs or alcohol. This notation is a recommendation to the Illinois Department of Corrections that he participate in substance abuse programs, the judge said.

Marinas’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matthew Feda, said Marinas has no criminal background but has struggled with substance abuse. Feda said that while out on pretrial release, Marinas tested positive for illegal substances. According to documents in McHenry County court, Marinas, who also had been in intensive treatment for substance use disorder, tested positive for fentanyl and morphine while on pretrial release.

Brodersen said Tomassi’s father knew of the plea deal and the sentencing, and that this is what he wanted. A call to Tomassi’s father Wednesday was not returned.

Tomassi was described in an obituary as someone who enjoyed being outdoors and exploring nature.

“Some of her favorite things to do [were] hiking, kayaking and rock collecting,” according to the obituary. “She also shared her mother’s interest in needlepoint and cross stitch.” In addition to her father, Tomassi is survived by her brother. She was preceded in death by her mother, according to the obituary.

Marinas will receive credit for 235 days spent in the county jail plus 39 days, a half-day for each of the 79 days he spent working, volunteering or participating in a self-improvement program, Davis said.