With new Woodstock garbage contract, seniors will get discount but others will pay more

Amid resistance to Woodstock’s shift away from bags and stickers to required garbage totes, the city has agreed to a deeper trash removal discount for seniors – but it means others will pay a bit more each month.

Seniors will pay $10.50 per month under the new 10-year garbage contract extension that the City Council approved Tuesday night with existing provider MDC Environmental Services. The vote was 6-1, with council member Melissa McMahon casting the sole “no” vote, City Manager Roscoe Stelford said Wednesday.

After a months-long rollout, the city council had took up the new contract last month but delayed the vote until Tuesday, which happened to be election night. In October, the city council indicated interest in exploring decreases in the senior rate.

City officials gave the city council two proposals to review. In the first proposal, which was on the table Oct. 15, the rates for non-seniors were $23.50 per month and $15.50 for seniors.

In the alternative proposal officials presented to the city council Tuesday, the senior rate is $10.50 and the non-senior rate is $25.17 per month. Senior households are defined as those with at least one member who is 65 or older.

City Manager Roscoe Stelford said the city council debated the garbage contract Tuesday but ultimately went with the alternative option. For those who have already switched to the totes, the rate will actually go down.

Woodstock residents will see an increase in sticker price in the new year, when it will go from the current $3.38 to $5. Starting July 1, tote service will be required for all residents. Residents have two tote sizes for garbage, 35-gallon and 95-gallon.

City officials are also working on a financial assistance program to help residents who can’t afford increased costs under the changes. While the city staff plans to bring a proposal to the city council in the spring for review, officials are considering using the same standards that determine eligibility for SNAP, the federal food assistance program. The city is also considering using revenue from its 10-cent tax on single-use bags to fund the garbage subsidy, according to city documents.