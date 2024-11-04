Longtime McHenry alderman to step down, backs past challenger

Alderman Vic Santi announced he won't run for another term in next April's local elections. (Provided)

Alderman Victor “Vic” Santi announced late Thursday that he will not run for a sixth term on the McHenry City Council in the spring and instead is backing Bobbi Baehne as his 1st Ward replacement.

In a news release, Santi said he’d discussed the decision with family and friends before deciding to bow out of the City Council he has served on for the past 20 years and enjoy an early retirement instead. Santi was first elected to the seat in 2005.

He then threw his support to a past rival. Baehne ran against Santi in 2021.

“With my removal from the race for Ward One, I will be fully supporting Bobbi Baehne in her goal to fill the council seat,” Santi wrote. “Her passion, local business knowledge and previous time served as alderperson place her in an excellent position to represent Ward One.”

Baehne was elected to serve as the 4th Ward alderperson in 2019, but moved to the 1st Ward later that year and resigned the seat before later running against Santi.

The two spoke about his upcoming retirement prior to the announcement, Baehne said.

“Vic and I have had a pretty decent relationship. We have been talking about this for a couple of months. He has retired from his career and is retiring from this, as well,” Baehne said.

It was important that she have some of the same passions about the community and specific projects, like the McHenry Riverwalk, as Santi, she added.

Candidates currently are circulating nominating petitions for the April 1 elections for city, village, school board and other local units of government. Those candidate packets are due the week of Nov. 11 at either the McHenry County Clerk’s Office or to the corresponding municipality.