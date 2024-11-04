Community Foundation of McHenry County announces new round of grants

Community Foundation of McHenry County Director of Philanthropy Jessica Rizza presents a grant check for the Melissa O'Leary Splash Pad project (Photo provided by the Community Foundation of McHenry County)

The Community Foundation for McHenry County has announced the awarding of grant funds to several projects intended to enrich the lives of McHenry County residents. The following projects have been selected to receive funding:

St. Vincent de Paul of St. Mary’s, Woodstock : $7,000 to support essential services and support within the community.

$7,000 to support essential services and support within the community. Woodstock Fine Arts Association: $7,000 to enhance cultural opportunities through art programs that engage and inspire residents, promoting creativity and artistic expression.

$7,000 to enhance cultural opportunities through art programs that engage and inspire residents, promoting creativity and artistic expression. Melissa O’Leary Memorial Splash Pad: $7,000 to help provide a safe and fun recreational space for families in Woodstock.

$7,000 to help provide a safe and fun recreational space for families in Woodstock. Harvard Community Food Pantry: $3,000 to address food insecurity by ensuring access to nutritious food options.

$3,000 to address food insecurity by ensuring access to nutritious food options. Woodstock Area Community Ministry: $7,000 for its Direct Assistance Program.

The Community Foundation of McHenry County, based in Crystal Lake and founded in 2001, is a local leader in providing legacy giving opportunities to community donors and charitable organizations. The foundation provides leadership, grants resources, stewards assets and fosters awareness. More information is available on the foundation by calling 815-338-4483, emailing connect@thecfmc.org or visiting thecfmc.org.