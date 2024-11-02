Letter: Why are we freaked out?

I am writing to answer Tim Beck’s question in his letter on 10/23/24 when he asked “Why is the Left freaked out by Project 2025″. Like all of Trump’s ‘Beautiful’, ‘Wonderful’ plans Project 2025 was authored by several people currently actively involved with Trump’s campaign and will likely hold positions in his administration should he become President. It will undoubtably be the bible, or road map, for his administration and it would indeed do the things Tim said.

Tim stated “it would serve to dismantle the vast, uncountable federal government bureaucracy”. Yes, because it would make Trump a King, no not a king, a dictator with unlimited power. No checks and balances because the House and Senate would be powerless due to the dismantling of the Constitution. Tim already stated “one of the departments abolished would be the Department of Education”. Social Security, Medicare, what else will be on the chopping block, or screwed up? The worse part is, once he got this power it will be impossible to take it back, as voters, because of the laws he could put in place with the stroke of a pen. Trump could and suggested he would use military force against his enemies. Put the right people in the right places and you can get just about anything done, look how he did with the Supreme Court.

If people are not afraid now, they will be if Trump wins and starts doing the things I expect he will.

Daniel J. Chwalisz

Woodstock