Jack in the Box confirms plans to open in Lake in the Hills but not where

The burger chain Jack in the Box has confirmed its plans to open in Lake in the Hills next year.

A representative for the California-based burger chain, which is also known for tacos and late-night food, will establish a Lake in the Hills location next year as part of a broader expansion into the Chicago-area market. The representative didn’t say where in town the restaurant will go or more specificall when it will open, but the chain hopes to expand to over 125 locations in the Chicago region.

A Lake in the Hills official said Tuesday the village had not been in contact with the company over its plans.