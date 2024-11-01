Gas station canopy in Crystal Lake collapses on 2 cars, 1 occupied

No one was hurt after a Shell gas station canopy collapsed in Crystal Lake Thursday night. (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Police Department)

People inside a car on which a gas station canopy collapsed escaped injury in Crystal Lake Thursday evening, police said.

In a Friday morning news release, the Crystal Lake Police Department said they responded to the Shell station in the 200 block of Virginia Street for the canopy collapse about 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

The canopy covering gas pumps fell over and hit two vehicles, one of which was occupied. Both vehicles were damaged but no one was injured, police said.

Police said their preliminary investigation found nothing hit the canopy before its collapse. Officials believe weather may have been a factor in the collapse.

Crystal Lake police still is investigating the collapse, and encouraged anyone with information to call police at 815-356-3620 or text CLPDTIP and the tip details to 847411.