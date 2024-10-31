Letter: Huntley referendum will fund ‘vital park improvements’

The Huntley area offers a perfect blend of suburb and small-town charm, attracting generations of families who value friendships and community. Much of this connection grows from the Huntley Park District, where my family has spent 30 years enjoying programs from swim lessons and summer camp to sports and cultural arts. My children developed teamwork, sportsmanship, and new skills, and we formed lifelong friendships.

This year’s referendum matters to me because it supports vital park improvements. If approved on Nov. 5, funds will rebuild playgrounds (such as Deicke Discovery Zone), pave trails, improve accessibility, plant trees, and add features like pickleball courts, a splash pad, and even a golf entertainment facility. I’m especially excited about more paved trails for community walks.

These projects meet the needs expressed by our community and build core family memories, adding to Huntley Park District’s legacy and appeal. For more information, visit the Huntley Park District website at huntleyparks.org/plantoplay, and please remember to vote on Nov. 5.

Keith Wold

President, Huntley Park District Board of Commissioners