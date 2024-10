All you need to know about Kelli Wegener, candidate for McHenry County Board chairman.

In an interview with the Northwest Herald on May 1, 2022, Kelli Wegener said this: “It is understandable that McHenry County residents are upset about their high property taxes, and I will do whatever I can to reduce their burden.” Since then, she’s voted for every property tax increase that’s come before her, along with a gasoline tax increase.

Kirk Donald

Johnsburg