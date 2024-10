Marian Central, Johnsburg volleyball win playoff openers: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Volleyball

Marian Central 2, Marengo 1: At Marengo, the No. 5-seeded Hurricanes beat the No. 8 Indians 25-20, 26-28, 25-14 in their Class 2A Marengo Regional quarterfinal. Marian will play No. 4 Genoa-Kingston in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

[ Photos: Marian Central vs. Marengo IHSA Class 2A Marengo Regional volleyball ]

Alex Rewiako recorded 31 assists, four kills and nine digs for Marian (19-17), Hadley Rogge had 16 kills, 12 digs, five aces and three blocks and Mary Kate Hernon added 13 kills and two aces. Jilly Winkelman had 13 digs.

Marengo (14-20) was led by Dayna Carr (10 kills, two blocks), Emma Castro (18 assists) and Leila Becovic (seven kills, six digs). Ellie White, Marlee Gordon and Abigail Paiz all chipped in nine digs.

Johnsburg 2, Cristo Rey St. Martin 0: At Marengo, Adelaide Bruns broke the school record for aces in a season as the No. 7 Skyhawks topped No. 6 Cristo Rey St. Martin 25-10, 25-15 in a Class 2A Marengo quarterfinal.

Johnsburg (14-22) plays top-seeded Richmond-Burton in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Bruns had three aces, five digs and 18 assists, Juliana Cashmore had nine kills and a block and Abri Bruns added 12 digs. Adelaide Bruns now holds the team record with 67 aces this season.

Freeport 2, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, the No. 9 Hornets (4-23) ended their season with a 25-16, 25-22 loss to the No. 8 Pretzels in a Class 3A Woodstock North Regional quarterfinal.

Mindy Krasinski had nine kills and seven digs, Aideliz Renteria had 10 assists and Maddie McDonough had six kills and six digs. Gisselle Albarran had five assists and Kaitlin Frenk had two kills.