2 rescued from Fox River in McHenry, 1 treated for hypothermia

A person was treated for hypothermia following a water rescue on the Fox River in McHenry Saturday evening.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District said in a news release it responded to a water rescue in the 1400 block of North River Road in McHenry.

First responders found two men were in the water holding onto a pier. Rescue personnel immediately entered the water wearing cold water rescue gear, according to the release. One of the men was taken to a waiting ambulance and treated for hypothermia before being transferred to Northwestern McHenry Hospital. The second man declined treatment and transport, according to the release.

An investigation into the incident found one man accidentally fell into the water off a pier, and the second man jumped in the water to try to help him. Both men were unable to get out of the river because of the cold water temperatures, according to the release.