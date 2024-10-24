Man airlifted after Island Lake-area crash

A man was airlifted following a crash Thursday morning in the Island Lake area.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a head-on crash near the Route 176 and Nish Road intersection near Island Lake about 7 a.m. Thursday. First responders found “a serious crash involving a small SUV and a landscaper truck pulling a trailer” east of the intersection, Alex Vucha, communication specialist for the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District, said.

The fire station is just west of the intersection.

Firefighters worked for almost 20 minutes to free the man driving the SUV, who was trapped in the car. The man was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries, Vucha said. The truck driver had minor injuries and was taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital for more evaluation.

The road was closed in both directions for about two hours, and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.