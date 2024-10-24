Letter: Do you want America to be like Russia?

So, Donald “No Collusion” Trump has talked to his pal Vladimir Putin at least seven times since he left office in disgrace, according to Bob Woodward’s new book “War.”

Could he be sharing top secret information with Vlad? Could he be asking for help in the 2024 election? Could he be sending Putin precious COVID-19 test kits when Americans were standing in long lines to obtain those test kits?

The answer is yes to all of the above.

Trump wants America to be like Russia. Is that what you want?

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin