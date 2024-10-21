School nurse aids man who suffers medical emergency, crashes into cars at Cary school parking lot

A District 26 school nurse at Three Oaks Elementary School in Cary quickly aided a man who suffered a medical emergency in his car and crashed into parked cars of the school’s parking lot Monday morning, officials report. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

The Cary Fire Protection District and the Cary Police Department responded to a call at 9:33 a.m. Monday to Three Oaks Elementary for a car crash in the school’s parking lot, located at 1514 Three Oaks Road. First responders arrived to a car that struck a sign and “several parked cars,” Cary Fire Protection District communication specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The school’s nurse already started life-saving measures to the adult male driver who was suffering an “unknown medical emergency” by applying an automated external defibrillator and performing CPR, Vucha said. The man regained a pulse and was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in the Barrington area.

“We commend the quick actions of the school’s staff, who immediately recognized the severity of the situation and acted promptly to deliver life-saving care,” Vucha said in the release. “This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of knowing CPR. Immediate action can save lives, and we encourage everyone to learn this vital skill.”

Vucha encourages anyone to visit caryfire.com/cpr-classes for more information on how to learn CPR.

The crash is under investigation by the Cary Police Department.