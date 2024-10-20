McHenry Public Library celebrates 25 years of ComiCon

McHenry Public Library is celebrating 25 years of comic books and pop culture fandom with the 25th annual MPLD ComiCon McHenry, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at 809 Front Street in McHenry. (Photo provided by McHenry Public Library)

The McHenry Public Library is celebrating 25 years of comic books and pop culture fandom with the 25th annual MPLD ComiCon McHenry, which will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 809 Front St. in McHenry.

Visit guest creators at the artist alley and vendor hall, or show off your creativity in the art and cosplay contest. A gaming truck and refreshments also will be available. Golden tickets will be awarded to 30 lucky winners, which can be redeemed for prizes.

The McHenry Public Library District offers recent print and digital comics and graphic novels in the library and on its digital reading platforms, Libby and Hoopla. Visit the library during regular business hours to explore the collection in person and learn about its digital reading services.

For more information on the McHenry library’s ComiCon, call the library at 815-385-0036 or visit mchenrylibrary.org.