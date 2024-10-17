No injuries reported in Harvard house fire that took ‘minutes’ for firefighters to control

A Harvard home was damaged in a fire that broke out Wednesday that first responders brought under control within minutes. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A house was damaged but remains habitable after a fire broke out at the rear of the structure Wednesday night in Harvard, officials report.

The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a call at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of North Hart Street for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived within four minutes to the home with “no visible smoke or flames” showing from the outside of the two-story house, according to Harvard Fire Protection District Communication Specialist Alex Vucha.

Residents of the home, who all evacuated safely, reported that the fire was coming from the back of the home. One resident “quickly acted to control it using a garden hose,” Vucha said. Firefighters brought the fire under control within minutes, he said.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported. The fire caused “moderate damage,” but the home remains habitable. The homeowners are considering seeking temporary housing until repairs are completed, according to Vucha.

The fire being investigated by the Harvard Fire Protection District. Neighboring fire protection districts assisted at the scene from Marengo, Woodstock, and Hebron-Alden-Greenwood.