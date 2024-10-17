Johnsburg girls volleyball snaps six-game losing streak: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Johnsburg 2, Plano 0: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks broke a six-game losing streak with a 25-20, 26-24 Kiskwaukee River Conference win. Adelaide Bruns had nine digs, 10 assists and four kills for Johnsburg (10-21, 7-5), Abriana Bruns added 10 digs and two aces while Kimmy Whitlock had six kills and two aces.

Dundee-Crown 2, Larkin 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers earned a 25-19, 25-8 nonconference win. Coley DiSilvio led D-C (8-17) with 12 kills, four digs, two blocks and one ace, Allison Mathesius had seven kills and one ace, Kara Sikorski earned five kills while Tori Brents finished with 19 assists, five kills and four digs.

Marengo 2, Harvard 0: At Marengo, the Indians snapped a five-game losing streak to beat the Hornets 25-17, 25-17.

Mindy Krasinski had four digs, three kills and one ace for the Hornets (3-21, 0-12), Maddie McDonough finished with two kills and two digs and Aideliz Renteria earned six assists.

Woodstock 2, Sandwich 0: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks won their second straight KRC game in a 25-19, 25-14 win.