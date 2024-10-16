Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn looks to continue sensational run at state tourney

After qualifying as a sophomore, Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn didn’t make it back to the Class 2A state tournament her junior season.

It was a tough blow for Medlyn, the 2022 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year.

“Last year after sectionals, it was pretty tough,” said Medlyn, a senior at Cary-Grove. “I felt so defeated. I went in with the mentality that I was 100% going. Not making it bummed me out a ton, so every step I took this year, I made sure I was doing everything I could to go back.”

Medlyn not only made it back, she did so with a sensational run.

After taking first at the McHenry County, Fox Valley Conference and regional tournaments, the sweet-swinging Medlyn added a sectional title, firing a 1-over-par 73 at Atwood Homestead in Rockford at the Class 2A Boylan Sectional.

Medlyn, along with Prairie Ridge senior and two-time state qualifier Jenna Albanese, will compete with the top 2A golfers across the state at Hickory Point in Forsyth beginning Friday. The top 40 scores and ties of players not on one of the top eight teams will advance to the second round Saturday.

Albanese, the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year, tied for 40th at state last year with a 83-79-162.

Marian Central senior Nina Notaro, a two-time qualifier, and freshman Jordan Cheng will play in the 1A meet at Red Tail Run in Decatur. Notaro tied for 31st last year with a 90-83-173.

Crystal Lake Co-op’s Delaney Medlyn watches her tee shot at the Class 2A Huntley Regional earlier this month at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

According to IHSA records, Medlyn is the first golfer from Crystal Lake Central co-op to win a sectional title. Tigers coach Kyle McCaughn checked with the co-op’s previous coach, Kathy Speaker, and confirmed that Medlyn indeed made history.

McCaughn said Medlyn’s postseason run, which included a career-best 3-under 69 at the Huntley Regional, has been a joy to watch.

“This is my 10th year, and I don’t think I’ve seen this kind of run from any golfer in our conference or area,” he said. “Just the consistency she has shown over the last three-plus weeks and the scores she’s putting up, it’s quite a showing.

“I don’t want to say it surprises me because of how hard she works. I’m just surprised because you know on any given day, anyone can have a bad hole in golf, and she hasn’t even had that. It’s been incredible to see.”

Medlyn, too, said her results are a little hard to believe, especially after a summer filled with more struggles.

“My mental game was terrible,” Medlyn said. “Everything with my swing was exactly where I wanted it to be, but my scores were not where I wanted them. Only once I started focusing on my mental game, it got better and improved.”

“This is my 10th year, and I don’t think I’ve seen this kind of run from any golfer in our conference or area. Just the consistency she has shown over the last three-plus weeks and the scores she’s putting up, it’s quite a showing.” — Kyle McCaughn, Crystal Lake Central co-op coach

Medlyn worked on her game extensively last winter at the Golf Academy at Terra Cotta, where she works with former professional golfer Jim Buenzli. She even brought some of her best friends and teammates – co-op’s Madeline Trannel, Rylee Rud and Ryleigh Mazzacano – along.

The Tigers just missed going to state as a team on a fifth-score tiebreaker.

“We would have an hour lesson with Jim, he would tweak our swings, and we worked on wedges and stuff,” Medlyn said. “There’s not a lot you can do indoors, but you’ve got to make the most out of it. We’d do physical training and do strength workouts that would help you hit the ball a little farther, get momentum, stuff like that. That’s what I did all winter.”

McCaughn said he hasn’t come across many high school golfers who navigate a course as well as Medlyn.

“Even when she had a shot I would consider to be a struggle shot or maybe a spot she didn’t want to be, she had the shot and creativity to know exactly how to get out of it and put herself in a spot to score,” McCaughn said. “Just her knowledge and understanding of how to play different weather, different conditions, it’s impressive.”

Medlyn tied for 64th in her state debut two years ago. Her goal this season is to make a run for the top spot.

“Originally I just wanted to go down and make the most of it,” Medlyn said. “But with the way that my scores have been and the way I’ve been playing, I want to make top 10. Winning it would be amazing, and I have the capability of doing that, but I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself.

“Just go out and do the best I can. It’s senior year. This is the best I’ve played ... and I do not want it to end.”

Crystal Lake Central’s Jack Bice tries to sink a birdie putt at the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional earlier this month at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

On the boys side, Marian Central seniors Peter Louise, a three-time qualifier, and Mason Graf advanced to the 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista in Bloomington.

Burlington Central’s entire team – Ben Chesney, Matthew Kowalik, Tyler Samaan, Cam Sarallo, Tommy Wyse and Matthew Zierk – is making its second consecutive trip to the 2A meet at Weibring in Normal after taking ninth last year.

Prairie Ridge senior Payton Harlow will be there for the first time.

Crystal Lake Central senior Jack Bice, a three-time qualifier, sophomore Asher Johnson and Hampshire senior Seth Gillie, a two-time qualifier, will all compete in the 3A tournament at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.

Louise said his senior season was filled with lots of ups and downs. He took a nine on No. 15 at sectionals but held on for one of last two qualifying spots.

“I was well within the cut, then I was really stressing, barely made it through, but I think that’s how I always do it,” Louise said.

Louise said his past experiences give him an advantage going into his last state tournament. He tied for 20th last year with a 81-76-157.

“It helps with the pressure and knowing the competition,” he said. “I’m probably one of the most experienced kids in the field. I still feel confident going into state. I’m hitting the ball pretty well. I’d like to place top 10, top 5, maybe even win it.”

Bice feels similarly after tying for 33rd at last year’s meet with a 80-78-158. Gillie tied for 56th with a 80-82-162.

“It was super important to make it back,” Bice said. “I made it last year, so it’d be kind of weird to tell people I just made it as a junior. I just put a ton of work in over the summer and this was one of my goals for the year.”

Bice plans to leave it all on the course one last time.

“I’m going to try and win it,” Bice said. “I mean, I’m going down there anyway, so I’m going to give it my best shot.”