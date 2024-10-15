Police seek 3 men in smoke shop burglaries

FOX LAKE – Arrest warrants have been obtained for three males for burglaries to Lake County area smoke shops.

About 8:15 a.m. July 31, Fox Lake police officers responded to Lucy’s Hydroponics, 7 S. Route 12, Fox Lake, for a report of a broken front glass door, according to a news release. Officers determined that the business had been burglarized, and multiple items of merchandise as well as the cash register were stolen. Security footage was obtained. It was determined that the burglary occurred at 4:30 a.m., and the offenders fled in a white vehicle with no registration plates.

Through collaboration with the Oakbrook and Mundelein police departments, it was determined that the offenders committed multiple burglaries to smoke shops throughout Lake County.

Investigators identified three men: Dave Guzman, 18, of Bloomingdale; Aiden Coburn-Dishler, 20, of Naperville; and Thomas Johnson, 23, of Glendale Heights.

The vehicle used in the commission of the burglary was identified with the use of license plate recognition cameras as a white Cadillac sedan. Cellphone location data placed the offenders at the location of the burglary at the time of the crime, according to the release.

On Oct. 10, arrest warrants were issued for Guzman, Coburn-Dishler and Johnson for burglary, a Class 2 felony.

Johnson was arrested Oct. 14. Investigators are still looking for Guzman and Coburn-Dishler.

The Fox Lake Police Department asks if you have any information on the location of either subject, please contact your local police department.