Richmond’s new downtown murals celebrate village’s connection to nature, preservations

This sandhill crane is part of the mural painted by Lynda Wallis, of Beloit, Wisconsin, on Broadway in downtown Richmond. A ribbon cutting for the murals is set for 5 p.m. Saturday as part of the village's Fall Fest. (Photo Provided by the Village of Richmond)

When Richmond village officials decided on a conservation theme for two murals in their downtown, they did not know Tamarack Farms would be sold.

The 985-acre property is west of Route 12 and south of Route 173, tucked against Richmond. As of March, the farm is now part of the Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge. It also connects the McHenry County Conservation District’s Glacial Park and North Branch Conservation Area, creating a total of 5,600 acres in open land adjacent to Richmond.

When the village applied for the National Endowment of the Arts’s mural grant, they suggested a conservation and nature theme, said Kristen Murphy, Richmond’s management analyst. The grant was approved in February, and applications were taken until May 30.

“We had over 50 applicants from all over Wisconsin, northern Illinois and Chicago,” Murphy said.

Lexi Lesko, of Trevor, Wisconsin, painted Richmond's Main Street mural, which will be completed in time for a ribbon cutting set for 5 p.m. Saturday as part of the village's Fall Fest. (Photo Provided by the Village of Richmond)

Lexi Lesko of Trevor, Wisconsin, and Lynda Wallis of Beloit, Wisconsin, were selected to paint the artworks. Their murals, at 5613 Broadway St. and 10314 Main St., are set for an official unveiling beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday as part of Richmond’s Family Fall Fest.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event features face painting, crafts, mini donuts and other fall treats, music and sales throughout Richmond.

Anderson’s Candy Shop and Harper G Mercantile will sell $2 (cash only) Pumpkin Passes beginning Friday afternoon, giving the barer access to exclusive treats, photo ops, discounts and freebies during the event.

“This year’s event is extra special because the ribbon-cutting for two, new beautiful giant murals will happen during the weekend,” Katie Anderson-Tedder, of Anderson’s Candy Shop in downtown Richmond, said.