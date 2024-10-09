Georgia Watson takes over late, Huntley tops Prairie Ridge to take over 1st place in FVC

Huntley celebrates a three-set win over Prairie Ridge on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at Huntley High School. Georgia Watson (center) had a match-high 16 kills. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

HUNTLEY – Prairie Ridge coach Hilary Agnello was quick to say what she thought was the deciding factor in her team’s 25-21, 19-25, 25-14 loss to Huntley on Tuesday.

It was hard not to notice.

Huntley senior outside hitter Georgia Watson, a 6-foot-3 Kentucky commit, put down nine of her match-high 16 kills in the last set as the Red Raiders took over sole possession of first place in the Fox Valley Conference.

Not surprisingly, it was Watson who provided the match’s final point.

“Give credit where credit is due,” Agnello said. “She single-handedly beat us tonight. That girls hits so hard. Our right-side block couldn’t block her. She’s a competitor and I really respect her game. If I were her I’d be very proud of my performance.

“She showed what she can do.”

Huntley's Georgia Watson (left) hits the ball through the block of Prairie Ridge's Maizy Agnello (center) and Adeline Grider (right) during a Fox Valley Conference volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Huntley (15-5, 11-2 FVC) and Prairie Ridge (14-6, 10-3) entered with identical conference records, so Watson was understandably excited for Tuesday’s match.

“I love playing in high-pressure matches,” said Watson, whose Raiders are trying to win their third straight FVC championship. “I think everyone did a great job of staying aggressive. I didn’t have a great first or second set in terms of hitting, but something that’s big for me is I always like to stay aggressive. Being aggressive wins games and swinging hard wins games.”

The Raiders weren’t going to hold back Watson, especially late.

“When the game is on the line, we want Georgia to have the ball,” Huntley coach Karen Naymola said. “She’s just so composed. She’s passing, she’s covering half the court defensively and offensively was just swinging away, and smart shots, too. Using the block, roll shots. If the sets not there, she’s a smart enough hitter, do something with it and find a way to score, and she did.”

Watson was joined in double digits in kills by senior outside hitter Sienna Robertson (10). Emily Ernst had 13 assists and four digs, Abby Whitehouse had seven assists, and Alex Gortiz had eight digs and a pair of aces. Mari Rodriguez had seven digs on defense.

Jocelyn Erling posted five blocks as the Raiders looked to control Wolves sophomore and big hitter Maizy Agnello, who had a team-high 12 kills.

“We came in with a lot of energy,” said Erling, a senior. “Once we got their big hitters shut down, we could bring in our big hitters. I was just giving everything I had.”

Prairie Ridge's Tegan Vrbancic (right) hits into the block of Huntley's Jocelyn Erling (left) and Sienna Robertson (center) during a Fox Valley Conference volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Junior Rachael Hein, the Raiders’ JV setter, got some of her most varsity playing time Tuesday when she entered in the third set. Whitehouse played the first two sets, but couldn’t finish after hurting her knee in warmups.

“We love Rachael, she has a great attitude and she fits right in,” Watson said. “Everyone on this team, you can get subbed in on varsity and everything clicks. All the junior [setters], Emily, Rachael, Abby, they’re all great leaders.”

Hein (five assists) was told before the match by assistant Henry Soltesz to be ready.

“All my teammates were so supportive,” Hein said. “We were all so energetic and determined to win the [third] set. That made me less nervous. I was confident in my ability, and I knew If I made a mistake, my teammates would be there to cheer me up.”

Having Watson on your side certainly helps.

“It’s great, she’s a powerhouse,” Hein said. “Whenever I set her, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s game time.’ She’s a great player.”

For Prairie Ridge, Grace Jansen had 15 assists, Abby Smith had six kills and Alli Rogers led the defense with 10 digs. Adeline Grider had four blocks and Addison Smith added 11 assists.

After fighting back with a strong second set, the Wolves fell behind 8-3 n the third set and couldn’t recover.

“The way we stepped off the court after Set 2 and on the court for Set 3 were two different things,” Hilary Agnello said. “But they work so hard. You couldn’t ask for a better group, and I wanted it for them, to feel good about everything that they’ve put in.”

The Raiders have five FVC matches remaining as they try to lock down another conference championship. Huntley faces Hampshire, another top contender, on Thursday.

“We clicked so well in that third set, and that’s what our goal is every set, every game,” Watson said. “Just continuing to play together as a team, staying aggressive and being smart.”