Ex-McHenry man admits he was armed during altercation in apartment parking lot

A former McHenry man who was accused of shooting off a gun in an apartment complex parking lot pleaded guilty Monday to criminal misdemeanor assault, sentenced to two years of supervision and ordered to undergo an anger management evaluation.

In 2022, Duran Davis, now of Palatine, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault use of a weapon, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court. The more serious charges were dropped in exchange for Davis’ guilty plea.

Besides court supervision and anger management, Davis also is required to pay $1,039 in fines and fees, court records show.

Davis was initially accused of “recklessly” firing a handgun during an “altercation” with another man in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he was living at the time, according to the complaint. He also had the handgun inside his vehicle, in violation of the law, the complaint said.

Had he been convicted on the more serious Class 4 felony he could have been sentenced to prison up to three years.