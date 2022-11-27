McHenry man charged with recklessly shooting gun in apartment parking lot

A 36-year-old McHenry man faces a felony charge after police said he fired a shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he lives.

Duran A. Davis, of the 700 block of Mill Street, was charged Nov. 15 with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

Davis is accused of “recklessly” firing a handgun during an “altercation” with another man the evening of Oct. 23, according to the complaint. He also allegedly had the handgun in the vehicle, in violation of the law.

The most serious offense – reckless discharge of a firearm – is a Class 4 felony, which can carry prison sentences of one to three years but also is probational.

Davis also was charged earlier in the month with misdemeanor battery for allegedly pushing a woman to the ground, putting a knee on her chest and his hands around her neck, and choking her, the complaint in that case shows.

Davis remained in the McHenry County Jail as of Friday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 bail, of which he would need to post 10%, or $10,000, in order to secure his release. He already posted $100 in the misdemeanor battery case.

His attorney, Daniel Hofmann of Donahue & Walsh, filed a motion Monday seeking to have his bond reduced.

A hearing on that request is scheduled for Thursday. He is scheduled to appear and possibly plead in the misdemeanor case Tuesday.

An attempt to reach Hofmann for comment Friday was not successful.