Child stabbed by another child during fight in Wonder Lake, suffers serious injuries

A juvenile boy suffered serious injuries after being stabbed by another juvenile Tuesday in Wonder Lake, officials report.

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday to the 3800 block of East Wonder Lake Road for a reported stabbing. First responders arrived to child who sustained injuries from “an edged weapon,” according to a Wonder Police Department news release.

The injured child was transported to Northwestern McHenry Hospital and then airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Preliminary investigations found that two juvenile boys were fighting when one “armed himself with a knife,” according to the release. The armed boy was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. The child was held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnsburg Police Department are assisting the Wonder Lake Police Department with the ongoing investigation, according to the release.