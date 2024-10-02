McHenry volleyball sweeps Huntley: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Volleyball

McHenry 2, Huntley 0: At Huntley, the Warriors picked up a 25-20, 25-20 sweep against the Red Raiders, handing Huntley (10-3, 9-2) its second Fox Valley Conference loss of the season.

Destiny Parsons led McHenry (12-10, 5-6) with nine kills and Riley Ten Bruin added 23 assists. Kylie Chojnowski had three blocks and five kills.

Huntley was led by Georgia Watson with 14 kills. Abby Whitehouse had 10 assists and Emily Ernst added nine.

Hampshire 2, Jacobs 0: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs beat the Golden Eagles 25-21, 25-14 in FVC play for their eighth straight victory. With the win, Hampshire (23-3, 9-2) moved into a first-place tie with Huntley.

Jordan Miller had 10 digs and three aces for Jacobs (5-10, 2-8). Gianna Coletti had 13 assists and Molly Hoch had four kills and seven digs.

Dundee-Crown 2, Burlington Central 1: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (6-9, 3-8) beat the Rockets 7-25, 25-22, 25-13.

Coley DiSilvio had eight kills, four aces and four digs for D-C, Tori Brents had 17 assists, two kills and two aces, and Erin Bruce (two aces) and Allison Mathesius (two blocks) had five kills apiece. Maura Minogue added 12 digs.

Central fell to 16-6 and 7-4 in the FVC.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Olivia Doppke had five kills and three blocks in a 25-10, 25-18 win over the Trojans. Mia Ginter had 11 digs and Izzy Lampier chipped seven assists for the Tigers (14-5, 7-4 FVC).

Prairie Ridge 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (13-5, 9-2) defeated the Gators, 25-18, 25-18 in an FVC match. Maizy Agnello led Prairie Ridge with 13 kills and Grace Jansen had seven kills and 18 assists. Tegan Vrbancic had nine digs and two aces.

Morgan Johnson had seven kills and 10 digs for South (8-9, 4-7), Bobbi Wire had five kills and eight digs and Olivia Apt added 16 assists, seven digs and two blocks.

Boys soccer

Jacobs 3, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, Ethan Aldrete scored twice to lead the Golden Eagles to a Fox Valley Conference win. Jackson Foley added a goal and an assist for Jacobs (7-6-3, 3-1-1).

Prairie Ridge 3, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Wolves improved to 12-3-1 and 4-0-1 in the FVC with a win over the Trojans.

Huntley 1, Hampshire 0: At Huntley, Mason Leslie scored on an assist from Aiden Felz to give the Red Raiders an FVC win. Jeremiah Reynolds made four saves in goal for Huntley (7-6-2, 3-2).

Crystal Lake South 1, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Seth Walker scored a goal in the second half on an assist from Nick Pruis to lift the Gators to the win. South improved to 8-6 and 4-1 in the FVC. Central fell to 11-3, 4-1.

Marian Central 5, Bishop McNamara 1: At Woodstock, Anthony Cutrona scored three times in the first half to lift the Hurricanes (4-41, 3-1) to a Chicagoland Christian Conference win over the Irish. Stefan Stojich scored both second-half goals.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake Central 4, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers swept all four doubles matches to win the FVC match. Lexi Mailey and Maggie O’Connell won No. 1 doubles over Charlie Benton and Zoe Nanos 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Prairie Ridge’s Anna Mertel won No. 1 singles.

Huntley 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Huntley, the Raiders swept the Chargers in an FVC match. Ella Doughty, Gia Patel, and Trinity Nguyen won their singles matches in straight sets and didn’t drop a game.

Katie Burkey and Carlie Weishaar, Ari Patel and Julie Klockner, Shea Nagle and Bianney Martinez and Diya Brahmbhatt and Anna Moskalik also won in straight sets without allowing a point.

Boys cross country

Genoa-Kingston Walter Invite: At Genoa, Hampshire ran second, Marengo ran fourth and Richmond-Burton finished fifth at the 10-team invite.

Freshman Oliver Stack finished fourth overall as the top finisher for Marengo. Senior Nolan Sheets ran eighth and Tristen Miller and Gavin McInnis of R-B finished 10th and 11th, respectively, for the Rockets.

Girls cross country

Genoa-Kingston Walter Invite: At Genoa, Hampshire captured the invite title with 32 points. R-B took third, Marengo sixth and Harvard eight.

Senior Alexia Spatz won the individual title for R-B. Hampshire’s Reese Long of Hampshire was third. Her teammate, Miya Moraga, was fifth. Marengos’ Amy Smith of Marengo was 16th.