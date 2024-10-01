Marian Central volleyball continues hot stretch with three-set win: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Marian Central 2, Bishop McNamara 1: At Kankakee, the Hurricanes took a three-set match from the Irish 27-25, 21-25, 25-13 in Chicagoland Christian Conference play. Hadley Rogge had 10 kills, nine digs and four blocks, while Mary Kate Hernon had a team-best 11 kills and three aces.

Alex Rewiako had 25 assists and nine digs for Marian (13-9, 3-1 CCC), which has won six matches in a row and 11 of 14 overall. Jilly Winkelman added nine digs, and Nola Midday had two kills, two blocks and two aces.

Woodstock 2, Westminster Christian 0: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks took the nonconference match 25-6, 25-17 to improve to 8-15 overall.

Harvest Christian 2, Johnsburg 0: At Elgin, Juliana Cashmore had eight kills as the Skyhawks dropped a nonconference match 25-20, 25-20. Abri Bruns added 12 digs and Adelaide Bruns chipped in 21 assists for Johnsburg (6-15).

Richmond-Burton 2, Lakes 0: At Lake Villa, the Rockets continued to roll with a 25-21, 25-20, improving their record to 22-1 overall. Alex Hopp had 18 assists, Elissa Furlan and Dani Hopp had six kills apiece, and Reagan Wisniewski added four kills and two blocks.

Hiawatha 2, Harvard 1: At Harvard, Maddie McDonough had 10 kills, but the Hornets dropped the nonconference match 17-25, 25-17, 25-18. Mindy Krasinski added five kills and Aideliz Renteria chipped in six assists for Harvard (2-14).

Boys soccer

Harvard 9, Sandwich 0: At Harvard, the Hornets (12-4) opened play in the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament with a shutout against the Indians.

Richmond-Burton 5, Johnsburg 1: At Richmond, the host Rockets rolled in their opening match of the KRC Tournament. Joe Kyes had two goals, Nick Kyes had a goal and two assists and Will Gardner added a goal and an assist in the win for R-B (15-2).

Dalton Youngs scored once and Dane Gardner had two assists. Piotr Chmielowski made two saves.

Girls golf

Carmel 193, Marian Central 210: Nina Notaro had the low round of the day for the Hurricanes with a 41. Jordan Cheng added a 47.

Girls tennis

Johnsburg 4, Woodstock 3: At Woodstock, the Skyhawks swept all three singles and clinched the KRC match with one win at doubles.

Emmy Lewis (No. 1), Gabriella Fields (No. 2) and Charlie Eastland (No. 3) swept singles for Johnsburg. Kalissa Sherman and Devynn Michel won at No. 3 doubles for the Skyhawks.

Eliana Shoulders and Sophia Mendoza won at No. 1 doubles for Woodstock.