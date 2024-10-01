Hooved Animal Humane Society hosts Hooves & Harmony fundraiser Saturday

The Hooved Animal Humane Society will host a fundraising event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at its facility at 10804 McConnell Road in Woodstock. (Graphic provided by Hooved Animal Humane Society)

The Hooved Animal Humane Society will host a fundraising event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at its facility at 10804 McConnell Road in Woodstock.

The event, Hooves & Harmony, will feature an afternoon of music, dining and dancing featuring the Jay Lipe Old Men’s Jazz Band, a curated wine-tasting flight and charcuterie.

The Hooved Animal Humane Society’s mission, according to its website, is to “promote the humane treatment of hooved animals through education, legislation, investigation, and, if necessary, legal intervention (impoundment). In addition, we provide physical rehabilitation to animals that have endured severe neglect and abuse and adopt them out to loving forever homes.” The group recently announced that it rescued 59 horses from what it described on its website as a hoarding situation in southern Illinois.

Tickets for Hooved Animal Humane Society’s Hooves & Harmony fundraiser are available at my.onecause.com/event/hoovesandharmony. The cost is $150 per person and attendees must be at least 21 years old.