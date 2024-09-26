Tickets available for TLC’s Art of the Land art show and fundraiser

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will hold the 16th annual Art of the Land art show and fundraiser from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, at Starline Factory, 300 W. Front St., Harvard.

Tickets are $15 per night in advance and $20 per night at the door.

Art of the Land is a showcase of artwork that features the beauty of the McHenry County landscape. The show includes art for sale from local artists, artisan items for sale, a youth art display, poetry from Woodstock-based collective Atrocious Poets, raffles, live music, appetizers and a cash bar. The band Terry and Mikey will perform Friday, and Donna Brooks and Ironwood will perform Saturday.

In addition to the art show, the event will feature a display of photos taken by amateur photographers at many of the properties that TLC has preserved. Guests will be able to vote on a People’s Choice photograph each night.

Fifty artists are participating in the show, including Angela Boe, Anna Huffman, Aruna Sarode, Barbara Schneider, Bill Schaufel, Billy Bishop, Bob Kapheim, Bonnie Ann Glenn, Brad Schmitt, Christine Connolley, Dave Miller, Dawn Shekut-Mucha, Donna Bieschke, Donna Brown, Ellen Judson, Eric Larson, Gail Moreland, Gail Weber, Gerard Bauer, Haley Kruger, James Totulis, Janet Balboa, Jennifer Seifert, Judy Arvidson, Julia Aydin, Karen Serantoni, Katherine Weber, Kelly Burgo, Kirsten Barry, Laura Eaton, Laura Ortoleva, Linda Gurgone, Lori Valus, Marlene Frisbie, Mary Mariutto, MJ Deja, Pat Marek, Paul Justen, Paula Kuehl, Riley Burke, Rudy DeRam, Silvie Sturm-Meyer, Stephanie Cascio, Susan Chelminski, Tammy Bozer, Teresa Baber, Tom Cubr, Travis Solberg, Trisha Sowa and Valerie Ruminski.

Artisan offerings will include handmade jewelry, ceramics, felted animals, clay, coffee tables and end tables, notecards, fused glass, pine needle baskets and more.

The Land Conservancy has helped protect more than 3,200 acres of open space in McHenry County, according to its website.

For more details on The Land Conservancy’s Art of the Land show and to buy tickets, visit conservemc.org/art-of-the-land-fundraiser.