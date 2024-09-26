Speed-limit reductions advance to McHenry County Board

Lakewood Road near Reed Road in Lake in the Hills photographed Feb. 5, 2024. More McHenry County county roads could see speed limit reductions. (Janelle Walker)

Thanks to new rules from the McHenry County Board, drivers on Charles Road near Woodstock soon could have to slow down.

The McHenry County Transportation Committee voted against a speed-limit reduction Wednesday on Charles Road between Route 120 and Route 47, but the change still is going before the full board thanks to new rules the board approved in July. The full board still could approve the change.

The County Board vote comes as the McHenry County Division of Transportation is looking at more safety improvements in the corridor. Phase two of the project is expected to take place next year, with construction kicking off in 2026.

A second speed-limit reduction on Ridgefield Road between Route 14 and Country Club Road passed. The current speed limit on that stretch is 55 mph, but county officials said speed limits only can be lowered by 10 mph at a time.

Board member Michael Skala, R-Huntley, said he felt 45 mph was “too fast” for the stretch of Ridgefield Road near the bend toward Country Club Road and near residences.

Skala brought up the idea of lowering the speed limit from the Country Club Road intersection to the entrance of the MAC Sports Center along that stretch of Ridgefield Road, but keeping it 55 mph from the MAC to Route 14.

Board member Matt Kunkle, R-Algonquin, said he supported passing the speed-limit change as it was presented.

“We become a bit hypocritical when we start dissecting their good work, the recommendations to this committee and other things that we’ve approved or not approved based on our personal whims or wants, not on what has been done here professionally for us,” Kunkle said.

The Transportation Committee took a vote on changing the proposal to Skala’s suggestion, which failed, and the original one passed.

A third speed-limit reduction on Main Street in and near Spring Grove passed, and all three are expected to show up at the County Board meeting next month.