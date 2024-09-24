Letter: If your pet was stolen, whom would you call?

To the Editor:

If your precious pet were abducted, whom would you call: your senator or your local police department? If many people in a given community had had their pets stolen and then consumed, would there not have been major news coverage of it? Police would have notified the community to be extra cautious and to keep their pets indoors until the perpetrator(s) had been apprehended. Local news outlets would have covered it, and it might even have made the national news. However, no such stories were ever spoken of, that is, until Donald Trump made it a key point in the debate with Kamala Harris.

Because of the total lack of regard for the citizens of Springfield, Ohio, and the total lack of common sense by the two men who want to become the U.S. president and vice president, an entire community has been upended. Schools and hospitals have received bomb threats. People are fearing for their very lives. The entire community, not just the Haitian immigrants, now lives in fear.

Seriously, would you want Trump and Vance leading the greatest country on earth? We would become the laughing stock of the free world.

Please, on Nov. 5, let common sense prevail.

Toni Weaver

McHenry