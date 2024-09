Letter to the Editor (Shaw Local News Network)

“It sounded like bam, bam, bam.”

“It went bam, bam, bam,” said another.

Bam, bam, bam, bam!

Screams, silence, then sirens.

“I’m sorry, your boy is dead.

I’m sorry, your girl is dead.

I’m sorry, your husband,

Your mother,

Your grandmother,

Your teacher,

Your friend.”

All dead. Bam, bam, dead.

“You have our prayers,”

Prayers, more prayers.

What about your humanity?

Until next time,

Bam, bam!

Note: When you vote for president, consider the candidate’s humanity.

Deborah Glaubke

Woodstock