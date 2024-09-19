Fire at RV resort near Marengo destroys motorhome, explodes propane tanks

Nobody was injured following a Wednesday night fire at Lehman's Lakeside RV Resort near Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

No injuries were reported following a Wednesday night RV fire at Lehman’s Lakeside RV Resort near Marengo.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts arrived at the scene just after 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and firefighters found a 36-feet RV fully engulfed in flames, Alex Vucha, communication specialist for the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts, said.

Vucha said several propane tanks reportedly exploded during initial response, but the explosions did not cause any secondary fires. Surrounding trees and grass caught fire, but firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire was fully extinguished within 30 minutes.

Two adults and their dog were able to get out of the RV before the fire department arrived and nobody was injured.

The RV is a total loss and the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts is investigating the cause of the fire.