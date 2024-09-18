Crystal Lake Central volleyball, boys/girls golf, tennis win: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Crystal Lake Central 2, Jacobs 0: At Crystal Lake on Tuesday, the Tigers maintained their spot atop the FVC with a 25-20, 25-15 win over the visiting Golden Eagles. Martina Tam and Siena Smiejek had four kills each, and Alexis Hadeler had eight digs and two aces for CLC (11-2, 5-1).

Jordan Miller had eight digs and a kill to lead Jacobs (4-8, 1-6).

Prairie Ridge 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Maizy Agnello had a dozen kills, and Abby Smith added 10 as the Wolves took out the Rockets 25-11, 25-21 in a Fox Valley Conference match. Grace Jansen had 12 assists and Alli Rodgers 14 digs for PR (6-3, 5-2).

Leah Freesemann had five kills and Briana Gritzman 14 digs for Central (6-2, 5-2).

Huntley 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Sienna Robertson had seven kills to lead the Red Raiders to a 25-11, 25-18 win over the host Trojans. Emily Ernst and Abby Whitehouse had seven assists each as Huntley improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the FVC.

Hampshire 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers fell to the Whip-Purs 25-15, 25-14. Tori Brents had 10 assists and three digs, and Coley DiSilvio had four kills and two digs for DC (4-7, 1-6).

Hampshire improved to 15-2 overall, 6-1 in the FVC.

Chicago Christian 2, Marian Central Catholic 0: At Palos Heights, the Hurricanes dropped their Metro Suburban Blue contest 25-18, 25-23. Mary Kate Hernon had seven kills, Alex Rewiako had 15 assists, and Hadley Rogge had 11 digs for Marian (5-8, 0-1).

Boys soccer

Prairie Ridge 0, Jacobs 0 (OT): At Crystal Lake, the Wolves and Golden Eagles played to a scoreless tie. The Wolves are now 7-1-1, 0-0-1 in the FVC. Jacobs is now 3-5-2, 0-0-1 in the FVC.

Hampshire 3, McHenry 2: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs picked up their first FVC win of the season by taking down the Warriors. Hampshire evened its season mark at 4-4-1.

Burlington Central 3, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, the Rockets evened up their FVC record at 1-1 with the win over the Trojans. Central improved to 6-2-1 overall.

Round Lake 4, Huntley 2: At Round Lake, Jeremiah Reynolds and Devin Concha scored within a minute of each other as the Red Raiders fell to the Panthers in a nonconference match. Huntley is now 3-4-2 on the season.

Boys golf

Cary-Grove 162, McHenry 170: At McHenry, Joey Boldt and Brock Iverson were too much for McHenry to handle as the Trojans took the Fox Valley Conference match. Boldt carded a 37 and Iverson a 39 to lead Cary.

Alex Lashelle and Noah Than each shot 42 for McHenry.

Crystal Lake Central 153, Prairie Ridge 163: At Crystal Lake, Jack Bice shot 35 and teammate Asher Johnson a 38 to lead the Tigers to the win. Max Sinha and Charles Polash added matching 40s for CLC.

Justin Lee led Prairie Ridge with a 40.

Burlington Central 152, Huntley 165: At Huntley, Tyler Samaan and Tommy Wise each carded a 36 to earn the FVC win for the Rockets. Austin Matich and Taig Bhathal both shot 40s for Huntley.

Marengo 175, Sandwich 179: At Marengo, Alex Johnson shot a 41 and Sean Ettner a 42 to lead Marengo to the Kishwaukee River Conference victory. Nolan Oros shot a 39 for Sandwich to take the medalist spot.

Jacobs 153, Crystal Lake South 177: At Elgin, Braden Behrens and Noah Deremo shot 37 each to lead the Golden Eagles to the win. Jack Wilcox earned medalist honors for CL South with a 36.

Girls golf

Crystal Lake Central 182, McHenry 193: At Crystal Lake, Madeline Trannel shot a 38 to earn medalist honors for the Tigers in the FVC match. Abby Powers had the low round of the afternoon with a 44 for the Warriors.

Hampshire 195, Burlington Central 210: At Huntley, Maddie Franz earned medalist honors for Hampshire by shooting a 46 as the Whip Purs won the FVC match. Kaylee Seo added a 49 for Hampshire. Sydney Cavallari had the top round for the Rockets, a 50.

Girls flag football

Jacobs 24, Elgin 6: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles improved to 3-0 by scoring a season-high 24 points in the win over the Maroons.

Girls tennis

Dundee-Crown 4, McHenry 3: At McHenry, the Chargers won at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to take the match. Maria Diaz-Jerez won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for Dundee-Crown. Sasha Bozovic and Diana Soto won in straight sets in No. 1 doubles for the Chargers.

Huntley 6, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders swept doubles and took two of the three singles matches in the FVC matchup. Ella Doughty took No. 1 singles, dropping just four games. At No. 1 doubles, Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar won their match 6-2, 6-1.

Crystal Lake Central 7, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, the Tigers swept the Blue Streaks to take the match. Kaylen Kaczmarek were victorious at No. 1 singles for the Tigers 6-0, 6-0, and Lexi Mailey and Maggie O’Connell took No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-1.

Cary-Grove 7, Jacobs 0: At Cary, the Trojans swept the Golden Eagles in an FVC match.