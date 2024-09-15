Letter: Latent comic

Hasn’t everyone had the time to understand that Donald Trump is really just a latent wannabe stand-up comic (albeit a bad one). Mr. Trump is not interested in being the president at all.

His so-called “rallies” are completely devoid of substantial exploratory policy or initiative introductions for either his current followers or the currently uncommitted to consider.

Since the introduction of Kamala Harris to the race the uncommitted voter’s ranks seem to be dwindling and landing in the Democratic camp.

The recent palpable enthusiasm towards the Democratic ticket – born out of the selfless, patriotic stepping aside by President Joe Biden and fostered by Ms. Harris has been inspiring and has definitely rattled the aspiring dictator/stand-up comic Donald Trump.

I hope the people whom are hooked on the grade school sensibilities on display by Mr. Trump, the perennial bully, will finally begin to understand that there is only a very short time left in this campaign – and begin to think a bit more clearly about their future.

The bullying will end soon. The votes will be counted soon. A prison sentence (or two) may begin soon.

Mark Arctander

Woodstock