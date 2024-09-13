80-year-old dies of West Nile virus in McHenry County, health department reports

The northern house mosquito (Culex pipiens) can transmit the West Nile virus to humans. (Illinois Department of Public Health)

A person previously diagnosed with West Nile virus has died of the disease, the McHenry County Department of Health reported Friday.

The death marks the county’s first since 2018. A Lake County resident has also died of West Nile virus this year, the Illinois Department of Public Health said last month.

The person was in their 80s and first developed West Nile symptoms in August, the county health department said. The health department did not provide the person’s gender.

No vaccine or treatment is available for the virus, according to a news release. Mild symptoms can be relieved with rest, fluids and over-the-counter pain and fever medication, while people with severe symptoms should seek medical attention.

Those 60 and older or those with serious underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, kidney disease, hypertension and cancer, or who have received organ transplants, are at greater risk for developing severe symptoms, according to the health department.

To protect from mosquito-borne illness, people should eliminate standing water from their property and ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

The health department also encouraged people to wear wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks when outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk. People should use EPA-registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients, and apply them according to label directions:

DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide)

Picaridin (KBR 3023)

IR3535 (a biopesticide)

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

The health department urged people to consult with a doctor before using any repellent on infants. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has compiled a list of EPA-registered repellents, which can be found at “Find the Repellent that is Right for You” on the EPA website.

For more information on the West Nile virus, go to mcdh.info or call (815) 334-4510.