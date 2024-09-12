McHenry County Animal Control to host low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinics

Veterinarian Peter Kennedy gives a dog a rabies shot and Jason Enos holds the dog during a rabies vaccine event in April put on by the McHenry County Animal Control and Adoption Center in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry County Animal Control and Adaption Center will host three low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinics for cats and dogs from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 at 100 N. Virginia Street in Crystal Lake.

These clinics are cash-only and available by appointment only. Here is where you can register for the McHenry County Animal Control clinics: bit.ly/mcac-clinics. Residents with questions can call 815-459-6222 for more information.

Special package pricing will be offered for fixed animals. All animals attending one of the clinics will be microchipped unless a previous microchip is registered or scanned during the event. The pricing is as follows:

Dogs: Microchip, one-year vaccination and registration – $20

Dogs: Microchip, three-year vaccination and registration – $50

Cats: Microchip, one-year vaccination and registration – $15

Cats: Microchip, three-year vaccination and registration – $40

Intact animals can still attend the clinics at $15 for a one-year vaccination and $30 for a three-year vaccination. Registration is a separate fee. Intact animals receiving a vaccination will also receive a free microchip unless previously microchipped.

All dogs must be leashed and all cats must be in an approved carrier when arriving for their appointments. Do not bring animals that are in heat. Information about bite history for dogs that are easily stressed will be requested upon making an appointment. Owners are responsible for putting a muzzle on any dog that needs one before the appointment.

For more information about McHenry County Animal Control’s vaccine and microchip clinics, visit bit.ly/mcdhanimalcontrol.