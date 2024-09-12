Boat crashes into seawall on Fox River in Cary

Two people suffered minor injuries after a motorboat crashed into a seawall Thursday afternoon along the Fox River in Cary, officials report.

The Cary Fire Protection District and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 12:38 p.m. Thursday to the 2300 block of Grove Lane in Cary for a reported boat crash, according to Fire Chief Brad Delatorre.

Paramedics arrived to a motorboat that had collided with a seawall and two boat occupants on the shore. The two adults, a man and a woman, were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital outside Barrington with minor injuries, Delatorre said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is investigating the crash, Delatorre said.