Huntley High School offers alumni tent, ticket giveaway for homecoming game this year

Huntley’s Wyatt Fleck celebrates after hauling in a pass in varsity football on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at Metcalf Field on the campus of Crystal Lake Central High School in Crystal Lake. Huntley alumni have a chance for free front row tickets at the homecoming game Sept. 20. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Some Huntley High School graduates will have a front-row seat at next Friday’s Homecoming football game against Prairie Ridge.

District 158 officials announced there will be free end zone tickets and T-shirts to the first 100 former students who sign up for to attend the Huntley High Homecoming game at tinyurl.com/rntwwek3. The deadline to take the school up on the offer is Friday, Sept. 13.

There is going to be a designated tent for alumni to hang out at next to the field during the game. Huntley Community School District 158 Director of Communications Denise Barr said it’s the first time the district is doing this.

At last week’s school board meeting, board member Dana Wiley said she was “really excited about the alumni tent“ and thought it was an “amazing idea.”

The alumni tent is scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Sept. 20, an hour before kickoff for the homecoming game at at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Other Homecoming festivities include the Homecoming parade coming up Sunday, Sept. 15. The parade will step off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in downtown Huntley.

The Red Raiders, who have a 2-0 record and beat McHenry 44-0 last week, face also undefeated Prairie Ridge (2-0) for this year’s homecoming game. Prairie Ridge defeated crosstown rival Crystal Lake South 49-0 last week.