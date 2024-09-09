Trees take center stage at next Talk and Tour event

The September installment of McHenry County’s 2024 Talk and Tour workshop series will focus on the importance of trees in urban and suburban planning. The free presentation, “The Value of Trees in Our Communities,” will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Trout Valley Lodge, 1 Howard’s Way in Trout Valley.

While most people probably understand that trees are a vital element of urban infrastructure, their true benefits are often undervalued. When properly managed, trees in urban areas help reduce flooding, clean the air, lower summer temperatures, reduce energy use, stabilize soil, provide wildlife habitat, enhance property value and more.

Forester and tree preservation officer Joe Hansen and Trout Valley Nature Conservancy Board Chairman David Hall will deliver presentations during the event, which will conclude with a guided tour of Trout Valley’s oak woodlands.

The Talk and Tour series, now in its third year, is co-hosted by the McHenry County Planning and Development Department and the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County. According to a news release, county government and the environmental group teamed up “to present a series of workshops that showcase the environmental and economic benefits of innovative best management practices that have been successfully implemented in our region.” Best practices are defined as those designed to protect resources, reduce flooding and promote land, water and energy conservation.

The event is free but those who want to attend the Talk and Tour are asked to register online in advance at tinyurl.com/bmptoursignup. For more information, contact Scott Kuykendall at 815-334-2863 or shkuykendall@mchenrycountyil.gov.