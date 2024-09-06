McHenry crash leaves one car on top of another

One person was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries following a morning crash on Route 31 at Blake Boulevard in McHenry. (Photo Provided by Zachary Schulten)

One person was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries following a Friday morning three-vehicle crash in McHenry that left a Subaru sitting on top of a Tesla.

Emergency responders were called at about 9:40 a.m. to the area of Route 31 (Richmond Road) and Blake Boulevard for a crash, according to a McHenry Township Fire Protection District battalion chief.

According to McHenry Police Deputy Chief Thomas Walsh, a 2022 Subaru Outback was traveling south on Richmond Road when it collided with a 2013 Ford F250 pickup truck that was attempting a left turn onto Richmond Road to head north.

The crash caused the Subaru to then collide with a 2023 Telsa Y3 that was heading north on Richmond Road but stopped at the intersection. The Subaru rolled over and landed on the Tesla, according to the release.

The driver of the Subaru was taken by ambulance to the hospital, and was cited for disobeying a traffic control light. She was alone in the vehicle, according to the release.

The sole occupants of the other two vehicles refused treatment at the scene, according to the fire district spokesman.