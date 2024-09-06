Archeology demo, Twilight at the Farmhouse among fall lineup at McHenry conservation district historic house

FILE - Visitors interact with a volunteer portraying Mary Powers at the Power-Walker House at the McHenry County Conservation District's Glacial Park Conservation Area. (Provided by McHenry County Conservation District)

The McHenry County Conservation District’s historic Powers-Walker House has announced its fall event schedule, including an archeological demonstration, Twilight at the Farmhouse and a recreation of 19th-century harvest activities. All Powers-Walker House programs are free, drop-in programs intended for all ages.

The Powers-Walker House is located at Glacial Park Conservation area, whose entrance is at the intersection of Harts Road and Route 31-Richmond Road about seven miles north of McHenry. The house dates to 1854 and has been designated a historic landmark by the McHenry County Board.

Archaeological Awareness - Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10: See a stone grinder, flintknapper and other demonstrations of prehistoric skills. Archeologists will describe how prehistoric technologies are discovered and interpreted. Examples of artifacts will be on display, including some found at the Powers-Walker House. Don’t forget to bring your own finds for identification by professional archaeologists.

Twilight at the Farmhouse - 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28: Enjoy the twilight ambiance of the Powers-Walker House by candle and lamplight while enjoying a fall evening with a view of the ever-changing colors of the Lost Valley Marsh. Smell the aromas and see what is being baked in the wood-burning stove. See how early settlers tried to get the remains of their work done at day’s end.

Harvest Time 1858 - Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5: Try your hand at shelling corn, grinding corn into flour or making a corn husk or yarn doll. Witness harvest activities like the baking of bread in the wood-burning cookstove and grinding herbs for winter use. Tour the historic farmhouse to learn more about its restoration.

For more information on the Powers-Walker House and its programs, call 815-338-6223 or visit mccd.me/pwh.