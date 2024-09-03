Man taken to hospital after rollover crash near Marengo

A man was transported to Northwestern Hospital Huntley following a crash Tuesday morning near Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

A man was taken to Northwestern Hospital Huntley with serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning near Marengo.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene of a vehicle accident near the intersection of Kishwaukee Valley Road and Hiawatha Lane near Marengo about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Alex Vucha, Communication Specialist for the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts, said in an email.

Paramedics found one vehicle overturned in the roadway and the driver, a man, trapped inside. Firefighters quickly freed the man from the vehicle and transferred him to an ambulance, Vucha said.

First responders initially asked for a medical helicopter, but it was called off due to the extended response time, Vucha said. The man was the only person inside the vehicle and he taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that Kishwaukee Valley Road was closed between Hiawatha Lane and Sullivan Road because of the crash. About 9:10 a.m., the sheriff’s office posted the road was back open.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.