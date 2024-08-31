Letter: Why is Lou Ness on the McHenry County Board?

If you check the attendance record of the McHenry County Board members at mchenrycountyil.gov, you’ll find that during 2023 and through mid-July, Lou Ness has missed two Committee of the Whole meetings and four planning and development meetings. She was 50 minutes late to a fifth.

She’s been caught on camera carrying her coffee to her seat during the Pledge of Allegiance. At times she’s been indecisive when voting. What are you paying for? Paul Thomas is also running for McHenry County Board District 7. He’s serious about serving the residents of District 7 and not entitled. It’s time for a change!

Lisa Rode

McHenry