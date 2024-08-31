Johnsburg woman proudly calls herself ‘odd.’ With her new coffee trailer, now she’s called a business owner

Johnsburg resident Erika Kosick, who started her small business Erika's Odd Coffee recently, talks with customer Kasia Bussan as she sells coffee Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, from her pop-up trailer in the parking lot of Northbound Fitness Club in Spring Grove. She will also be a vendor at the Johnsburg and Spring Grove farmers markets. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Growing up with dyslexia and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Johnsburg resident Erika Kosick always felt underestimated by some of her teachers and the school system.

But she took that as motivation to start her own business and now, at 29, Kosick has her own coffee trailer that pops up around McHenry County called Erika’s Odd Coffee Co.

“Coffee has always been a part of my life,” she said. “With coffee, you go and meet friends for it, you can get great news over it, you can get bad news over it, you can have a first date during it.”

Kosick named her business “odd” because that is what she affectionately calls herself while living with ADHD and dyslexia, and has trouble processing sensory information. She also uses the name “Erika is odd” for her social media pages, where she has video-blogged her everyday life since 2020.

“I vlog my very real life,” she said. “You’re still valid. You’re still interesting.”

Her coffee business started after her dad, Billy Kosick, bought a 1978 Burro travel trailer. These rare and retro campers have a “cult following” that can reach selling prices of $50,000, he said.

Johnsburg resident Erika Kosick, who started her small business Erika's Odd Coffee recently, talks with customer Kasia Bussan as she sells coffee Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, from her pop-up trailer in the parking lot of Northbound Fitness Club in Spring Grove. She will also be a vendor at the Johnsburg and Spring Grove farmers markets. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Kosick and her dad had to completely renovate the camper because the inside was rotted and rusted. Together, they welded a new frame and built new cabinets, tables and storage for the trailer.

“I actually built this,” she said. “My actual blood, sweat and tears is in this – emphasis on the sweat.”

The most challenging part was making sure they had everything right for the health inspection, which she passed on the first try, Kosick said.

More challenges were to come for the new small-business owner. On her first day earlier this month, Kosick set up along Route 31 and “didn’t get one customer.” She got home, watched Disney movies and ate junk food with her dad, Billy Kosick said.

“If I quit after one bad day, I’m not a very good business owner,” she said. “I’ll just be sad, and I’m going to get up the next day and do it again, and do it until it works.”

Kosick bounced back quickly. After being open for four days, she has found success setting up at the Northbound Fitness Club parking lot in Spring Grove on Thursday mornings. Erika’s Odd Coffee also can be found at the Johnsburg and Spring Grove farmers markets. Kosick also is looking to do public events and private events such as corporate lunches and weddings.

“It’s about getting yourself out there and proving you’re capable to do it now,” Billy Kosick said.

The menu is entirely gluten-free, with French press coffee, oatmeal and other quick snacks. Kosick said it was important to have a gluten-free menu, as she has difficultly eating out with celiac disease.

Her coffee beans are locally roasted by McHenry-based Heady Cup Coffee Roasters. Kosick is in the process of creating her own roasted espresso bean that will be exclusive to her trailer. She describes her coffee as a “slow bar” because it takes a couple extra minutes for higher-quality coffee.

“We’re so used to convenience that we forget about little enjoys in life,” she said.

Johnsburg resident Erika Kosick, who started her small business Erika's Odd Coffee recently, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in her pop-up trailer in the parking lot of Northbound Fitness Club in Spring Grove. She will also be a vendor at the Johnsburg and Spring Grove farmers markets. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Kosick added a personal touch to her business by including a sleeve with every cup – hot or iced – for people with sensory sensitivities. She also aims to be as environmentally conscious as possible, with biodegradable straws, compostable cups and the use of a rechargeable battery to run most of her equipment.

The coffee trailer already is stocked with fall flavors such as pumpkin spice and caramel apple butter. Holiday flavors start Nov. 1, Kosick said. Erika’s Odd Coffee Co. will list locations and hours on TikTok and Instagram at instagram.com/erikasoddcoffeeco.

“I just can’t wait for more people to try it,” she said. “It’s good stuff, and I enjoy doing it, and I just hope that everybody enjoys it.”