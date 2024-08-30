Barrett Rennell leads Jacobs boys golf past Prairie Ridge: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys golf

Jacobs 158, Prairie Ridge 163: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Jacobs senior Barrett Rennell claimed medalist honors with a 36 in the Golden Eagles’ Fox Valley Conference dual win against the Wolves.

Braden Behrens added a 38 for Jacobs, followed by Logan Henning (41) and Noah Deremo (43). Prairie Ridge was led by Jack Dahlem (39), JJ Lee (40), Jimmy Berg (41) and Payton Harlow (43).

Huntley 165, Dundee-Crown 181: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Taig Bhathal fired a 2-under-par 34 to lead the Red Raiders past the Chargers in an FVC dual. Also scoring for Huntley were Austin Matich (39), Wyatt Ellis (46) and Dane Tilton (46).

Dundee-Crown was led by Ethan Ward (40), Jared Russell (43), Grant Meyer (47) and Kai Klancnik (51).

Burlington Central 165, Cary-Grove 170: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Cam Sarallo fired a 39 as the Rockets topped the Trojans by five shots in their FVC dual. Tyler Samaan added a 40 for Central, followed by Tommy Wyse (42) and Ben Chesney (44).

Jack Matras led C-G with a 41, followed by Joey Boldt (42) Thomas Miranda (43) and Kevin Gossman (44).

Marian Central 160, Marengo 201: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Luca Kittel carded a 38 for the Hurricanes in a nonconference dual win over the Indians. Finn Pivnicka added a 39, Peter Louise had a 41, and Mason Graf had a 42.

Marengo was led by Sean Ettner (46) and Michael Gieseke (49).

Girls golf

McHenry 180, Johnsburg 210: At Boone Creek, Jennifer Henry shot a 42 to earn medalist honors and lead the Warriors past the Skyhawks in the “McBurg Cup,” a rivalry between the schools with a traveling trophy.

Kilynn Axelson added a 44 for McHenry, and Abby Powers and Abby Shoemaker each had 47s. Lauren McQuiston led Johnsburg with a 45. Addison Sweetwood had a 48.

Woodstock North co-op 198, Harvard 234: At Woodstock County Club, Woodstock North co-op picked up a Kishwaukee River Conference dual victory against the Hornets. The dual was shortened to seven holes because of darkness.

Ava Caldwell had a 46 to lead Woodstock North co-op. Manhatyn Brincks had a 57 for Harvard.

Volleyball

Huntley 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Red Raiders (2-1, 1-1) defeated the Warriors 25-19, 25-17 in an FVC match. Georgia Watson had nine kills, six digs and six aces to lead Huntley.

Mari Rodriguez had two blocks and two aces, Diellza Sejdini had four kills, and Rachael Hein had two aces.

McHenry (0-2, 0-2) was led by Sophie Zieba with four blocks and five kills. Destiny Parsons and Kylie Chojnowski had four kills apiece.

Burlington Central 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Burlington, Haidyn Schatz recorded five kills, two aces and five digs as the Rockets beat the Chargers 25-22, 25-17 in FVC play.

Tiernan Naus added 12 assists and two aces for Central (3-0, 2-0), Leah Freesemann had five kills, and Peyton Strout had three kills and three blocks. Brianna Gritzman added nine digs. Julia Johnson tallied four kills.

Dundee-Crown dropped to 0-2, 0-2.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, Mykaela Wallen racked up 12 aces, five digs and two kills as the Tigers stayed undefeated with a 25-11, 25-12 FVC win against the Trojans (0-2, 0-2)

Alexis Hadeler added five kills and 13 digs for Central (3-0, 2-0), Emily Mazza had five kills and two aces, Becca Kuehn had five kills and six digs, and Izzy Lampier totaled 13 assists.

Hampshire 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Whip-Purs (2-0, 2-0) defeated the Golden Eagles 25-19, 25-21 in their FVC match.

Elizabeth King had seven kills and five aces for Hampshire, Kylie Lambert had five aces, and Peyton Wurtz finished with 11 digs.

Maddie Mitchell led Jacobs (0-2, 0-2) with eight kills, Gracyn Sanders had five blocks, and Mia Koltuniuk added two aces and seven digs.

Woodstock 2, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (1-1, 1-1) beat the Hornets 25-16, 25-15 in a KRC match.

Maddie McDonough had four kills to lead Harvard (0-3, 0-2).

Richmond-Burton 2, Wauconda 0: At Richmond, the Rockets improved to 3-0 with a 25-15, 25-8 win against the Bulldogs. Alex Hopp had 10 assists, two kills, eight digs and three aces to lead R-B.

Elissa Furlan added four kills, six digs and three aces, Dani Hopp had eight kills, and Lanee Cooley had six digs.

Marengo 2, Winnebago 1: At Marengo, Leila Becovic had seven kills and four aces as Marengo picked up a 17-25, 25-19, 25-19 nonconference victory.

Emma Castro had 13 assists, and Abigail Paiz added 10 digs.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake South 6, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, Nick Prus, Will Prus and Mason Ross scored two goals apiece as the Gators (1-1) topped the Thunder (0-2) in nonconference action.

Nick Prus added two assists, and Patryk Pocica made three saves for South.

Grant 1, McHenry 0: At Fox Lake, Mason Bertone finished with 13 saves in goal, but the Warriors (0-2) were held scoreless in a nonconference loss to the Bulldogs. Grant scored the game’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the 35th minute.

Glenbrook South 3, Dundee-Crown 2: At the Lake Forest North Shore Shootout, Gabriel Herrera scored both goals for the Chargers (0-1) in a season-opening defeat.

Imanol Soriano made six saves in goal. Hugo Arista had an assist.

Girls tennis

Grayslake Central 5, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, Lexi Mailey and Maggie O’Connell (No. 1 doubles) and Maddie Corpolongo and Audrey Wise (No. 2) won in straight sets for the Tigers (1-1).

Grayslake North 7, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks were blanked by the Knights.