Algonquin man accused of lewd act inside truck as teen girls walked by in Crystal Lake: authorities

Twice this week, an Algonquin man exposed himself and performed a lewd act while sitting in a work truck near Crystal Lake South High School as teen girls walked by and saw him, Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre said in an initial court appearance Thursday.

Carlos Rodriguez, 36, of the 600 block Chelsea Drive, is charged with six counts of public indecency, a Class A criminal misdemeanor, according to a complaint filed in the McHenry County court. If convicted, he could be sentenced to one year in the county jail and fined up to $1,500.

Because the alleged offenses are charged as misdemeanors, prosecutors could not argue to detain Rodriguez pretrial under provisions of the SAFE-T Act, Cantre said. So instead, Cantre argued that Rodriguez should be given added conditions while he’s out of custody awaiting trial, including that he have no contact with any children besides his own and that he not go near places where children congregate.

Cantre also said Rodriguez should be given a sexual offender evaluation within 21 days.

According to authorities, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, two 15-year-old girls walked past a work truck parked in the 300 block of Dartmoor Drive in Crystal Lake, while Rodriguez, who was inside the truck, exposed his genitals and engaged in a lewd act. He made eye contact with one of the girls, Cantre said. At about 3 p.m. the following day, one of the same girls was walking alone in the same area and saw Rodriguez engaging in the same act, according to Cantre and the complaint.

The girls told their parents, and one of the teens took a picture of the vehicle that included the license plate and decals of the landscape company listed on the truck, and then the Crystal Lake police were called, according to court records.

Defense attorney George Kililis objected to the sex offender evaluation because he said it was not necessary to protect the public and it would require Rodriguez to make “self-incriminating statements.” Judge Carl Metz still ordered Rodriguez to obtain a sex offender evaluation within 21 days, but ordered that the clerk seal it. The judge also ordered Rodriguez to refrain from approaching or communicating with any minors but for his own children and remain at least 500 feet from any school. Rodriguez is due back in court Sept. 27.