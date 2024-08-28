Paralympics: Visually impaired Algonquin triathlete Owen Cravens to compete for USA in Paris

USA Paralympian Owen Cravens, left, a visually impaired triathlon from Algonquin, races with his guide at the 2023 Long Beach Paratriathlon. Cravens won that paratriathlon and is the subject of a forthcoming documentary, "Looking Forward." (Photo provided by Devon Gulati)

Owen Cravens, an Algonquin resident and Huntley High School graduate, will make his Paralympics debut Monday.

Cravens is set to compete in the paratriathlon in the Paris Paralympics in the PTVI category. Cravens, who has Stargardt Disease, which causes vision loss in children and young adults, will compete against other athletes who have visual impairments.

Cravens played soccer until he was diagnosed with the disease. Triathlons seemed like a good pivot; his sister had participated in them, he’d dabbled in them and “we always thought he was a pretty fast runner,” his mother, Dede Cravens, said.

At Huntley High, Cravens was one of the stronger runners on the cross country team and was named one of the top returning Red Raider runners in a 2020 Northwest Herald season preview. He also ran track, his mother said.

Owen Cravens, right, of Algonquin competes with his guide, Eric Palmquist, in a triathlon. Cravens will represent Team USA at the Paris Paralympics. (Photo provided by Chris Palmquist)

While at Huntley, Cravens won an Infinitec North Technology Achievement Award in 2020, which according to a District 158 news release, “is awarded to students that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in overcoming challenges and accomplishing personal goals using assistive technology.”

According to the release, Cravens used a variety of assistive technology, and his success at school led the teacher for the visually impaired, Kateri Gullifor, to be named the 2019 Braille Institute national teacher of the year. Gullifor got a shoutout in Cravens’ USA Triathlon Bio.

By his senior year of high school, Cravens had become a two-time national junior paratriathlete champion, according to the release.

Cravens won this year’s American Triathlon Para Championships Miami and took third in the World Triathlon Para Series in Yokohama. His ultimate goal, competing in the Paralympics, will come true this week.

“We’re over the moon proud of him,” Dede Cravens said.

She said her son just missed qualifying for the Tokyo Paralympics by two spots.

According to his USA Triathlon bio, Cravens studies business at Arizona State University in Tempe and is set to graduate next year. Cravens also is part of the USA Triathlon elite development squad, Project Podium.

Cravens is also the subject of a forthcoming documentary, “Looking Forward,” which chronicles his journey to the Paris Paralympics and produced by Devon Gulati. The film has followed Cravens since he was 11 years old.

Chris Palmquist is a Fox Valley-area triathlon coach who met Cravens when he was a young teenager. Her son Eric, served as Cravens’ guide.

“Eric and Owen are the two who got started with it,” Dede Cravens said.

Palmquist said she taught Eric and Cravens how to ride on a tandem bike together, and now she’s excited to watch Cravens’ journey continue.

“I think running was his best” sport, Palmquist said, but noted Cravens might have a different answer to which sport is his strongest.

At the Paralympics, which opens Wednesday, Cravens will be guided by Ben Hoffman, who, according to Cravens’ Team USA bio, is a professional triathlete. Cravens “also credits Ben Hoffman, his guide for Paris, in learning the art of racing!” according to his USA Triathlon bio.

Palmquist herself coached at the Rio Paralympics and also coached triathlete Liz Baker, who competed at the Tokyo Paralympics, though Palmquist didn’t go to Tokyo. Baker also has Stargardt Disease, according to her Team USA bio. Palmquist said she’s proud of Cravens.

“He’s got a big future ahead of him,” she said.

The partriathlon kicks off at 1:15 a.m. local time Monday. Here is information on how to watch the Paralympics triathlons: teamusa.com/paris-2024/paralympics/sports/para-triathlon.

Family members will be in Paris to cheer Cravens on, and then hopefully have some family time afterwards.

“It’s all happening,” Dede Cravens said, adding “it’s still a little surreal for us at this moment.”