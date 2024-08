First Secure State Bank of Johnsburg will host a free shred event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at its 3503 N. Chapel Hill Road location in Johnsburg. (Image provided by First Secure Harvard Savings Bank)

First Secure State Bank of Johnsburg will host a free shred event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at its 3503 N. Chapel Hill Road location in Johnsburg.

Clear out old documents and free up some file space at this free community event. Customers and non-customers are welcome to bring up to five boxes of papers to be securely shredded.