Woodstock OKs deal to bring Squire on the Square to former Public House space

People dine at the Public House of Woodstock on Aug. 29, 2023, shortly after the restaurant reopened following a renovation of the city-owned Old Courthouse on Woodstock Square. The space will now be home to Squire on the Square. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Woodstock officially welcomed Squire on the Square to town Tuesday.

The city announced last week the eatery, part of the restaurant group as the Village Squire in McHenry and Crystal Lake, would be taking over the space vacated by Public House inside the Old Courthouse.

The City Council unanimously approved a lease for the restaurant Tuesday evening. Council members Darrin Flynn and Natalie Ziemba were absent from the meeting.

Before the vote, City Council member Bob Seegers said he appreciated city staff’s efforts to land the new eatery.

“I can tell you from the city’s perspective, this is economically better for us than what we had before,” Seegers said, later adding “I think this is really solid for the city whether you, you like it or not.”

Mayor Mike Turner thanked city staff members for their efforts and all the entities that showed interest in the city-owned space, saying five groups had sent in formal proposals. He said the city is working with some of the others to see if there are other locations in town they might be interested in.

Of Squire on the Square, the mayor said: “They cannot be more excited to get going in the Courthouse. I mean it’s palpable when you are in the room with them.”

Turner said Public House’s sudden closure at the end of March came as a “shock” to the community, City Council and city staff. Less than five months later, the city council was approving a new eatery.

“That turnaround time is nothing short of extraordinary,” Turner said.

The proprietors of Squire on the Square weren’t in attendance Tuesday, but Woodstock Executive Director of Business Development Danielle Gulli said they were grateful to the city for “making them feel so welcome” and “they’re very excited to be here.”

The city said Squire on the Square has plans to open in October. The approved lease stipulates an opening day of no later than Nov. 1 and the current lease is scheduled to run through Sep. 30, 2029.

Brad Ball, president of the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said he hadn’t yet had a chance to meet the Squire on the Square owners, but said their business reputation precedes them and was “thrilled to have a restaurant” coming into the Old Courthouse.